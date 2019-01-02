Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards' daughter Alexandra set to marry SA filmmaker share this

Cape Town - Capetonian Jacques Naude is getting married to Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards' daughter, Alexandra Richards.

According to reports the couple have been dating for two years.

Jacques, who now lives in New York, is a filmmaker and visual artist whose first short film, Overberg, screened at the Anthology Film Archives in 2016.

Alexandra, a model-turned-DJ, announced her engagement on Instagram, writing: "Couldn't be more blessed or happier then to bring in this new year with my sister and my future husband to be."

The 32-year-old also shared a photo of herself and Jacques at the Agulhas National Park in Cape Agulhas, just outside L'Agulhas in the Western Cape.

According to Page Six, Jacques popped the question in the Caribbean, where Alexandra's family have a home on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, next to neighbour Donna Karan.

Alexandra's mother, Patti Hanson, also congratulated the pair on Instagram, writing: "She said yes! @officialalexandrarichards mom and dad love Jacques and we could not be happier for our Alexandra."

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POSTS HERE:

