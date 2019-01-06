SA music legend Dan Tshanda, 54, dies share this

Cape Town – South African musician Dan Tshanda, 54, has died.

According to a statement released by family spokeperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana the local muso died of heart failure on Saturday night.

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier and Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead,[sic]” Moudy said in the statement.

Condolences have been streaming in online with many paying tribute to Dan and his illustrious career in the music industry.

According to an interview with The Voice, Dan was born in Venda and grew up in Soweto. He started out as a newspaper vendor and taxi driver before pursuing a career in music.

Dan made a name for himself both locally and in the rest of Africa as part of the group Splash. Their first album Peacock kicked off their journey to success.

On Christmas Eve he posted a video on his Facebook page promising fans that 2019 will bring both change and exciting new ventures.

