SA radio veteran Rowena Baird dies

Cape Town - South African radio veteran Rowena Baird has died.

Baird started her broadcasting career in the mid 1980's at Radio BOP, and spent time working at a variety of radio stations including Radio 2000, Channel Africa , Metro FM and SAfm.

Baird also co-hosted The Breakfast Club on SABC in the late 1990's.

SAfm confirmed the news of her death on Twitter, writing: "SAfm former senior presenter of Morning Talk Rowena Baird has passed away this morning. Rowena Baird started her broadcasting career in the mid 1980s. May her Soul Rest in eternal peace."

Baird had been diagnosed with colon cancer, and had previously spoken openly about the disease:





Further details surrounding Baird's death have not yet been released.

