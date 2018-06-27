SA youth honoured by Queen Elizabeth at the Young Leaders Awards share this

Johannesburg – Two South Africans were among a group of young people at the 2018 Queen’s Young Leaders event which took place at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The celebration, which honours the “incredible work” the youth are doing in their communities, hosted South African’s Siposetu Sethu Mbuli and Thamsanqa Hoza.

According to the Queen’s Young Leaders website, Siposetu was chosen “in recognistion of the work she is doing to develop new ways to end the stigma that surrounds albinism in South Africa.”

Thamsanqa was honoured on the night for developing a portable battery-operated shower head which heats up water called the “Hot Nozzle”.

“As a result, he was recognised by the African Innovation Foundation as one of the top ten young innovators in Africa,” the site explains.

In attendance on the night alongside The Queen was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

YouTube star Caspar Lee also made an appearance.





Formal dinner hosted by @MadingleyHall for us as @QueensLeaders. I feel so honoured to be representing SA! Never in my wildest dreams. #QueensYoungLeaders pic.twitter.com/ZxuVYqdhz4 — Siposetu (Sethu) Mbuli (@sethujmbuli) June 20, 2018

