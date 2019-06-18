SABC confirms: 'DJ Fresh has been unscheduled on Metro FM until further notice' share this

Cape Town - SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu has confirmed that DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has been "unscheduled on Metro FM until further notice."

Vuyo declined to comment on details surrounding the suspension, saying: "The matter is between the organisation and DJ Fresh, and we are not in a position to comment further."

IOL reported that the radio DJ was suspended after using offensive language on air.

eNCA suggested that the suspension was due to a "scuffle he reportedly had with his co-host Relebogile Mabotja."

Fans of the Metro FM Fresh Breakfast Show have threatened the boycott the show, which in the interim has been hosted by Mo Flava and Thomas Msengana.

The hashtag #BringBackDJFresh was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, with fans demanding that return of DJ Fresh.

The DJ has remained quiet on social media, not divulging any information on his suspension or when he will return to the airwaves.

