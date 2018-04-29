SABC remembers Akhumzi Jezile: An exceptional talent ahead of his time share this

Cape Town - The SABC has released an official statement following the death of the former YO.TV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor, Akhumzi Jezile.

According to police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni, 5 people died in the horrific car accident on the N6 near Queenstown early on Saturday morning.

Jezile's booking agent, Pamela Rose, confirmed the news to Channel24.

In a statement released by Clara Nzima, Head of Bouquet: SABC 1, the public broadcaster expressed "immense shock" following the death of Jezile.

"A colleague, an exceptional talent ahead of his time, a friend to many. On behalf of SABC 1 and the SABC, we wish to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.

"We have truly lost a gem," the statement continues.



