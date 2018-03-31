Sakina Kamwendo knew her time was up - SABC clarifies spat share this

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) rubbished claims that veteran radio talk show host Sakina Kamwendo was kept in the dark about her future at the public broadcaster.



This comes after Kamwendo's Forum at Eight programme on SAfm was shut down by station management halfway through the allotted hour.



Producers of the show were instructed to cut her final show immediately and fill the remainder of the time with music, according to the twitter page of the South African National Editors' Forum SANEF.

SABC spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago said that it would investigate the matter before commenting to the media.

Chris Moroleng, SABC chief operations officer, clarified on twitter that the decision to cut Kamwendo's show was made by SAfm management and not executive management.

Kamwendo claimed she had been kept in the dark on her future at the public broadcaster following the end of her contract.

However, Kganyago said she was aware of the direction the station was going and had signed a new contract for a new show.



"She knows that this time of the year stations make changes in their lineup. She signed a new contract and she knew that she would be going to another show," he said.



Kamwendo gained a reputation for her hard hitting style of interviews. Her show is also one of the most popular talk shows on talk radio.



SANEF said the incident was poorly handled by the SABC.



"Kamwendo should have been given the space to explain to her listeners what had transpired with her show and with the termination of her time as the show’s host," the organisation tweeted.

