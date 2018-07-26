Shashi Naidoo tight-lipped on 10-year ban claims share this

Johannesburg – Local TV personality Shashi Naidoo has declined to comment on reports that she has been banned from entering Israel for 10 years.

According to a report by eNCA the model received a 10-year ban from entering Israel. The news channel states that the model told journalist Paula Slier that she was interrogated at the Jordan border and had her passport stamped, preventing her from entering Israel for 10 years.

Speaking to The Juice, Shashi would not comment on reports, saying: "I am on the last flight back from Dubai to JHB now. There is a press conference when I land at 19:00."

Shashi will return home on Thursday, where it is said that Nelson Mandela’s grandson and South African Member of Parliament, Chief Mandla Mandela, will welcome her at O.R Tambo Airport in Johannesburg.

A statement released by Mandela on Thursday reads in part: "We strongly condemn Apartheid Israel’s refusal of entry to Palestine for Shashi Naidoo and this reveals the true Apartheid character of the occupation."

On Wednesday it was revealed through a press statement released by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement of South Africa (BDS) that Shashi had been blocked from entering Israel and making her way through to the Palestinian Territories.

Kwara Kekana from BDS could not comment on reports on the length of the travel ban.

The model announced in June that she would go on a fact-finding trip to the Palestian Territories following backlash she received for social media posts in which she expressed pro-Israel views.

