'She did not kick anyone out'- Lerato Sengadi's lawyer denies 'break in' claims

Cape Town - Just a day after Hip-Hop artist HHP was laid to rest, a relative of the late rapper shocked fans by alleging that Jabba’s customary wife, Lerato Sengadi had broken into their Randpark Ridge home and kicked his son out.

Nkululeko Ncana, who is the Tsambo family spokesperson took to Twitter on Sunday evening to reveal that a case of breaking and entering had been opened against Sengadi after she allegedly kicked the late rapper’s 13-year-old son out of their home in Randpark Ridge.

“There is no truth to my client breaking into the house. I cannot comment further as the matter is subjudice and I can only comment once the matter has been dealt with and upon instruction”, she said.

When asked whether the rapper’s son had been kicked out of the house, Sithole said that her client (Sengadi) had not kicked anyone out of the home.

“I cannot not comment but one thing I can tell you is that my client did not kick anyone out the house. If anyone was kicked out, it was not done by my client.”

The drama between Sengadi and her husband’s family first came to light when reports about the Big Brother Africa contestant being ‘rejected’ by HHP’s family as his wife surfaced. It further escalated when Sengadi applied for an interdict to halt his family from burying the rapper in his hometown of Mafikeng last week.

Although she was lawfully declared the late rapper’s wife , Sengadi was denied stopping the funeral on grounds of Ubuntu and HHP being a public figure.

During the funeral she was also not recognized in the rapper’s obituary as his wife nor was she acknowledged at all during the funeral.

Multiple attempts by Drum to contact Honeydew police station have not been successful.

