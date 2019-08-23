Sho Madjozi celebrates 1 million views on her Colors performance share this

Johannesburg – Sho Madjozi's Colors performance has officially topped one million views on YouTube.

The rapper, who performed her track John Cena on the show, was excited when she broke the good news to fans on Twitter.

"One million views!!!!!! Thanks for watching #ColorsxShoMadjozi," she wrote.

Not only did her Colors performance spark a viral online challenge, but Sho also received praise from pro wrestler John Cena himself as well as the WWE for her song.

The rapper's track has got everyone singing and dancing along, even though it has not been officially released yet.

"Phela you guys mustn't forget I wrote half of those lyrics AT @colorsxstudios," she told fans in an earlier post which saw her in studio jamming along to the song.

WATCH HER COLORS PERFORMANCE HERE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN IT:



