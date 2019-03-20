Siya and Rachel's social media silence amidst Insta-drama backlash share this

Cape Town - Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springbok ruby captain Siya Kolisi, is yet to make a public statement after receiving major public backlash for posting a video on Instagram in which she accused a woman of sending her husband an explicit photo.

On Monday, Rachel released several Instagram Stories accusing Cape Town-based fitness model Marike Botha of sending Siya a racy photo exposing her "ass," and shared the 23-year-old's personal information with her followers.

Rachel has since deleted her personal Instagram account.

Speaking to Channel24 the 23-year-old fitness model's manager Mr Benade said: "If Rachel does not want to offer an apology, the legal route is still an option for us."

He added that his main concern is Marike's safety as private information such as the gym she frequents had been shared online.

According to reports, Rachel has since apologised to Marike but Mr Benade told Channel24 that he was not aware of an apology being issued.

He also said that the apology should be issued on the same platform that the accusations were made.

According to W24, there are serious implications involved when posting another person's photos, name or place of employment on social media with the intention to them cause harm.

The lifestyle publications spoke to social media law expert, Emma Sadleir, who said that there is currently two pieces of law before Parliament that will criminalise the non-consensual distribution of images and videos.

Channel24 reached out to Rachel for comment on several occasions, but she had not responded at the time of publishing.

Siya, who is currently in New Zealand for a four-match tour, has not yet publically addressed the accusations made by his wife.