Skolopad breaks off her engagement: 'He is staying in 2018

Cape Town - Local entertainer Skolopad has confirmed her split from her fiancé.

Taking to Facebook, the 34-year-old wrote: "I regretted being engaged I even quit b4 I even stayed with him he talks to me like m his child n he even remaindered me m stucked with him no 1 will love me cos m just a scrap with scars. [sic]"

The controversial singer announced her engagement in September 2018. Skolopad told The Juice that the couple met earlier that year at an event she was performing at, and had been dating for six month before he proposed.

Speaking to The Juice on Thursday, Skolopad confirmed the split, saying: "Yes, it's true. He last saw me in the hospital. I told myself that if he doesn't come see me before 2019, he is staying in 2018. He hasn't even paid or seen my family, but acts like he owns me."



Skolopad, who has previously spoken about how she prefers to date "married men" and being the "side-chick," said that she now regrets her decision to enter a polygamist relationship.