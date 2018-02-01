Social media mourns death of veteran actor David Phetoe share this

Cape Town - Local Generations actor David Phetoe has died at the age of 85 on Thursday.





According to SABC News a family member of the late actor confirmed that Phetoe had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he had been ill for some time.

The actor is survived by his two sons and a daughter.

Following the news of the celebrated actor's death, South Africans have expressed their sadness on social media.