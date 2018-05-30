Steve Hofmeyr admitted to hospital share this

Cape Town - Local Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr was admitted to hospital on Wednesday.

The musician wrote on Facebook: "I'm writing this from my hospital bed. I survived a blood clot through the heart and lung."

"Why? Because every now and then God sends an angel to remind me that I'm not going to live forever," he adds.

He goes on to say that he will back on the stage on Friday.

Read the full Facebook post here.

Steve's brother, André Hofmeyr, told Netwerk24 that the musician is "okay" following the health scare.