Steve Hofmeyr, who boycotted DStv, shares pic of him watching the rugby on TV

Cape Town - Just like many other South Africans around the country, Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr watched the Springbok game on TV on Saturday.

This in itself isn't really anything remarkable until you take into account Steve's very vocal stance against DStv which is owned by MultiChoice.

The Rugby World Cup final, which South Africa won, was aired on the the broadcast satellite service on SuperSport 1 and also on SABC 2 via SuperSport which is also owned by MultiChoice.

The SABC last week in a statement to the media said; "The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the final game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup between South Africa and England, live on SABC 2 on Saturday the 2nd of November at 11:00."

The controversial singer shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday, where he appears to be watching the match in a lounge area.

In the photo, which he captioned: "SouthAfrica 32-12 England," he holds a wine glass filled with a bubbly liquid, in front of the TV."

In May 2019, Steve made headlines after he cancelled his DStv account, drove over his decoder, and threw his satellite dish off the roof of his house.

He also offered an R10 000 cash reward to a supporter who did the same, which lead to many subscribers destroying their decoders in support of the provocative artist.

This came after MultiChoice in a statement to Channel24 said that it would "in future not carry content that includes Steve Hofmeyr on any of its platforms".





(Compiled: Graye Morkel, Herman Eloff)