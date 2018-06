Suzelle DIY star shares pics of her baby's nursery share this

Johannesburg – If you’re looking for some décor inspiration, then Julia’s Anastasopoulos’ Instagram page is where you want to be. The mommy-to-be shared snaps of her baby’s nursery, and we cannot stop staring at that starry wall.

Opting for neutral tones, Julia went all out decorating her baby’s room, filling shelves with books and cute ornaments, lining the walls with beautiful artwork, and of course, baby clothes everywhere!

We love it.

Take a look below: