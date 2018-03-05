Suzelle DIY star to be a mom share this

Johannesburg – YouTube sensation Julia Anastasopoulos is going to be a mom.

The social media star known for playing the characters Suzelle DIY and Tali on the Showmax mockumentary Tali’s Wedding Diary, shared a snap on Instagram of herself on Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town, cradling her growing belly.

The star is married to Ari Kruger who also produces both Suzelle DIY and Tali’s Wedding Diary.

Congrats, Julia!

Take a look at the pic below:

