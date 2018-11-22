Tamaryn Green's gift for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant symbolic of Western Cape drought share this

Johannesburg – At an exclusive event in Sandton on Thursday, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green showed off her National Costume as well as an evening dress she will be wearing at the Miss Universe pageant in December.

The beauty queen also used the event as an opportunity to bid farewell to the country as she will be making her way to Thailand for the pageant in the coming days.

Aside from showing off her blue crane inspired costume, Tamaryn was also presented with a beautiful necklace for the pageant, designed by jewellers Jack Friedman.

The multi-tiered necklace will be Tamaryn's national gift for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. Each year contestants in the pageant bring along a gift which is then auctioned off with the proceeds going to charity.

The necklace features little raindrops which Tamaryn says is meant to represent the Western Cape overcoming the recent drought it was struck by.

The outline of Table Mountain can also be seen in the design.

Tamaryn, who hails from Paarl in the Western Cape, explained the meaning behind the design to guests.

“The message behind it all is that we’ve overcome the drought. It was challenging, but we had to stand together as a country. We had to plan, we had to bring people together to overcome it. And that is what I think we as South African’s are – we are strong, we are resilient, and we can overcome a crisis.”

Made with South African gold and diamonds, the necklace also includes symbols which represent the blue crane and the protea flower. A quote from Nelson Mandela has also been engraved into the piece.

The 67th Miss Universe pageant will take place in Thailand on 17 December 2018.

