The Bachelor SA contestant speaks out after being bullied over braces share this

Johannesburg – The Bachelor SA contestant America Gopie shared an emotional message with fans after the fourth episode of the show aired on Thursday evening, addressing people who have taken to social media to share negative comments about her appearance.

The posts shows the star in hospital after surgery, and in the caption she explains how, after being bullied for years, she made the decision to have "major reconstructive jaw surgery" just three months before the show was set to start filming.

"Tonight has been one of thee most difficult evening I have ever had to endure. At this point, it breaks my heart to think that women in South Africa think it's okay to berate and denigrate a woman who has tried to battle bullying for years, and fast track to 2019, this is what I have to face," America wrote.

The star went on to talk about how terrible the bullying she endured in her early life made her feel, saying that at some point she felt like giving up.

"And somehow tonight, after episode 4 of the #bachelorSA, people think it's okay to demean a human being because of adult braces," she added.

She ended off her message on a positive note, adamant that she would not let the negativity get her down. "Through my endeavor, I soldiered on, and today, I am so unapologetically and authentically myself, that I stand tall and proud of who I am."

READ HER FULL POST HERE:

(Photo: Supplied/M-Net)