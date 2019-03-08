The Bachelor SA contestant speaks out after being bullied over braces
America Gopie (Photo: Supplied/M-Net)
Johannesburg – The Bachelor SA contestant America Gopie shared an emotional message with fans after the fourth episode of the show aired on Thursday evening, addressing people who have taken to social media to share negative comments about her appearance.
The posts shows the star in hospital after surgery, and in the caption she explains how, after being bullied for years, she made the decision to have "major reconstructive jaw surgery" just three months before the show was set to start filming.
"Tonight has been one of thee most difficult evening I have ever had to endure. At this point, it breaks my heart to think that women in South Africa think it's okay to berate and denigrate a woman who has tried to battle bullying for years, and fast track to 2019, this is what I have to face," America wrote.
The star went on to talk about how terrible the bullying she endured in her early life made her feel, saying that at some point she felt like giving up.
"And somehow tonight, after episode 4 of the #bachelorSA, people think it's okay to demean a human being because of adult braces," she added.
She ended off her message on a positive note, adamant that she would not let the negativity get her down. "Through my endeavor, I soldiered on, and today, I am so unapologetically and authentically myself, that I stand tall and proud of who I am."
Tonight has been one of thee most difficult evenings I have ever had to endure. At this point, it breaks my heart to think that women in South Africa think it’s okay to berate and denigrate a woman who has tried to battle bullying for years, and fast track to 2019, this is what I have to face. I had major reconstructive jaw surgery because I was teased about my teeth, my entire life. At one point, I felt like giving up. I refused to leave my house. Every time I looked in the mirror, I hated myself. I was called every horrible name one could think of. Bugs bunny, a beaver, I was called ugly. It felt like a nightmare that wouldn’t end. And somehow tonight, after episode 4 of the #bachelorSA, people think it’s okay to demean a humanbeing because of adult braces. Because “she doesn’t conform to society’s standard of being beautiful”. The truth is, due to the bullying I was subjected to, three months before the show, I had a lefort osteotomy, whereby my jaw was broken. I was wired for 6 weeks, placed on a liquid diet and lost 15kgs. Surgery on the jaw takes a maximum of three years to heal. Through my endevour, I soldiered on, and today, I am so unapologetically and authentically myself, that I stand tall and proud of who I am. I will showcase my flaws. Let me say that pointing out someone else’s flaws, does not make you pretty. You’re just as horrible as your words. To those who have supported me through my journey of recovery, and have empathized with the mere fact that I was still swollen and still had braces as a result of my surgery recovery, whilst on the show, who looked beyond my braces, thank you ♥? #stopbullying#thebachelorsa#selflove
(Photo: Supplied/M-Net)