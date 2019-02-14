The Daily Show with Trevor Noah nabs four nominations at prestigious awards share this

Cape Town - The nominees for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards (The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) have been announced and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah received four nominations.

Sharing a video on Twitter, showing his Enthusiasm about the nominations, Trevor wrote: " That excitement after finding out we've been nominated for 4 NAACP awards."

The Daily Show was nominated in the categories Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, Outstanding Host in a Talk Show/Series and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

"Thank you so much to everyone who's been a part of this journey," he added.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

In the TV categories Queen Sugar, Power and Black-ish led the nominees with three nominations each; and Grown-ish received two.

The 50th NAACP Image Awards will take place on 30 March.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES HERE.