THIS JUST IN: DJ Fresh to start new job on 1 August after leaving Metro FM

Cape Town - DJ Fresh is starting a new job on 1 August after his contract with Metro FM was terminated.

On Tuesday SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu released a statement regarding the termination of DJ Fresh's contract.

According to the report, DJ Fresh was allowed to remedy his contractual breaches, which he "failed and/or refused to do."

The informationdiffers from the statement released by DJ Fresh on Monday, in which he alleges that he had agreed to offer a public apology, following the two weeks suspension.

On Tuesday morning DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's (DStv 405) Breakfast Dawn, following recent reports that the DJ has signed a contract with Khaya FM.

After the news broke of his departure from the SABC, DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, tweeted a statement in which he thanked people for their "calls and messages of concern."

He thanked his listeners, saying: "My time at Metro FM was nothing short of magical. Thanks to all the listeners and colleagues that made it what is was.[sic]"

In the tweet, he captioned "final statement," he added that he had no regrets about how the incident played out, saying that he would "sooner walk away from a job than accept such abuse."

He ended off the statement by telling his followers that he would start a "new show and chapter, on the 1st of August 2019."

He did not elaborate further on the nature of his new position.