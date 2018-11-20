Thulisa Keyi wins joint first place at Miss World Designer Awards share this

Johannesburg – Thulisa Keyi’s Xhosa-inspired Miss World gown has won joint first place in the pageant’s "Designers of the World" competition.

The gown, which was designed by Biji Gibbs, is made from black velvet material with a simple sihoutte.

A standout feature is the beaded sleeve which Thulisa says was inspired by her Xhosa heritage.

“Honestly, It was just capturing who I am as a person, because I’m very grounded in who I am, so I don’t want to go present myself in front of the world, showing something that is less than who I am,” she told The Juice at her Miss World send-off.





Sharing the good news about Thulisa’s win at the pageant, the official Miss South Africa account wrote on Tuesday: “We can hardly contain our excitement!"

"Our evry own @Thulisa_Keyi and @biji_la_maison along with the People’s Republic of China delegate emerged joint winners of the Miss World Designer Award!"

The Miss World delegates had a press conference on Wednesday, and Thulisa was one of the 12 chosen to speak at the conference.



Thulisa was later chosen as one of three contestants to conduct press interviews alongside Miss Canada and Miss China.



