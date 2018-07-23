Trevor Noah apologises for 'derogatory' comments made about Aboriginal women share this

Cape Town - Host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah has once again found himself in hot water, after a 2013 clip of the local comedian making distasteful jokes about Aboriginal women re-surfaced.

In the clip, which has since been removed online, Trevor makes derogatory comments on the appearance of Aboriginal women.

The online backlash comes ahead of the 34-year-old's upcoming stand-up tour to Australia, calling on Australians to boycott the comedian's shows.

Social media users have been using the hashtag #boycotttrevornoahinoz to voice their opinions on the matter.

According to The Bulletin, former NRL player Joe Williams appears to have first shared the video on social media, writing: "You are perpetrating & encouraging racial abuse! (sic)"

READ THE FULL TWEET HERE:

Trevor has since issued an statement on Twitter, writing: "After visiting Australia's Bunjilaka museum and learning about Aboriginal history first hand I vowed never to make a joke like that again. And I haven't."



He added: "I'll make sure the clip from 2013 is not promoted in any way."

The statement has not been received well online.

READ THE FULL TWEET HERE:

It has been a rough month for Trevor, who was accused by Russell Peters of stealing jokes in June.

He was also called out for alleged racist comments after claiming "Africa" won the 2018 FIFA World Cup following France's victory, last week.