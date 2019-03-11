Trevor Noah's book returns to NY Times best sellers list, scooping top spot share this

Johannesburg – Years after its release, Trevor Noah's biography, Born A Crime, has made its way back onto the New York Times best sellers list, taking the number spot in the paperback non-fiction category.

The comedian celebrated with a post on Instagram, writing: "Wow! Born A Crime was released 2 years ago and has made its way back on the NYT best sellers list at #1. This is amazing! Thank you!"

Born A Crime first made the NY Times best sellers list in 2016. The book is about Trevor's childhood growing up during the last days of Apartheid.

Not only did the star's fans love the book, but it also received praise from many celebrities including renowned actor/producer Tyler Perry.

According to Trevor, Born A Crime will also be adapted into a film, with Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o taking on the role of his mother, Patricia.

