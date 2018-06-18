Trevor Noah's rivals praise his hosting skills share this

Cape Town - Local comedian Trevor Noah's 2018 Late Night Emmy consideration billboards feature quotes from popular American talk show personalities, praising The Daily Show host.

With Emmy season around the corner, the late night hosts are pulling out all the stops to get a nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

The billboards titled "Game recognise game" have been spotted alongside Sunset Strip and Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, as well as on a poster in the New York subway.

James Corden writes, "Incredible physique" and John Oliver writes, "Taking on the impossible."

Other personalities giving Trevor props include Chelsea Handler and Seth Meyers.

We're keeping fingers crossed back home, Trevor!

