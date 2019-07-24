Veteran actor Danny Keogh (71) dies share this

-TheJuice

Cape Town – The veteran actor Danny Keogh has died. He was 71.

The cause of death is not yet known. Danny, who was previously married to actress Michele Burgers, was also the father of actor Tyrone Keogh.

Danny who was born in Kampala, Uganda, appeared in multiple South African TV series over decades, including Afrikaans language drama series and soaps like Binnelanders on kykNET (DStv 144), and series like M-Net's Known Gods, Interrogation Room and American drama series filmed in South Africa like Charlie Jade, Black Sails, Of Kings and Prophets and Dominion.

He appeared in a vast list of films stretching from Golden Rendezvous in 1977 to The Red Sea Diving Resort in 2018 in which he played General Weiss, and had notable files roles in for instance the Clint Eastwood-directed Invictus of 2009 and Starship Troopers 3: Marauder.

He was a founder member of The Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa and earned numerous award nominations for his theatrical career.

On stage he appeared in a vast array of productions ranging from Children of a Lesser God and the Paul Slabolepsky's Pale Natives, to Woody Allen's Don't Drink the Water, Peter Wiess' Marat Sade, and even Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet and Twelfth Night, including several other theatre productions.

For various roles he mastered Irish, British, Standard American, Bronx, Portuguese, Russian, Scottish and South African accents.