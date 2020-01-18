Veteran SA musician Steve Fataar (76) dies
37 minutes ago
Nikita Coetzee
Steve Fataar (Photo: Facebook)
Johannesburg – Legendary South African
musician Steve Fataar has died at the age of 76.
The famed guitarist formed part of the 60s
group, The Flames, alongside his brothers Edries and Ricky.
The group was well known for their hit For
Your Precious Love.
Joey Fourie, owner of music venue The Daily
Music Show in Cape Town and close friend of Steve's, confirmed the news to
Channel24 on Saturday after speaking to the musician's long-time partner, Marianne.
"He passed on in the early hours of this morning after his gig at Zach's. He came home and died in his sleep of lung complications," he said.
Joey had built a relationship with Steve over the last five years, hosting him at his venue several times and collaborating on other projects as well.
He revealed that a documentary on the life of the legendary Steve Fataar is in the works.
"I set up the concerts where some international directors came to film him," he told us, adding that he was proud to have the opportunity to work on the project with Steve.
Fans of the musician paid their respects on social media after hearing the news.