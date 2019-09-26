WATCH: 'AGT's' Ndlovu Youth Choir offered a deal by Simon Cowell share this

Cape Town - The Ndlovu Youth Choir are back on home soil, after a fantastic run America's Got Talent.

The choir unfortunately fell short of the big-win, and California's Kodi Lee was crowned the season 14 winner.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph on radio 702, choir director Ralf Schmitt revealed on Thursday that the group had been offered a deal with Simon Cowell.

Simon, who is one of the judges on the reality show, has produced and promoted albums for various singers, as well as signed Westlife, One Direction and CNCO.



"We are very excited that Simon Cowell and his company have exercised their option to sign the choir and together with Sony Music in South Africa are working on exciting projects," he said.

He added: "It is a wonderful compliment to these young people because he wouldn't do that if he didn't think there is a future for them and the work they have done."

During the interview, the members spoke about the experience on the show, their dreams for the future, and delivered a rendition of Higher Love.

It's unclear what exactly the details of the deal are, or if they have accepted - but we look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

