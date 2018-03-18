WATCH: Cape Town Carnival 2018 was a force of nature share this

Cape Town – The Cape Town Carnival 2018 took place on Saturday night in Green Point and it was one of the biggest local events of the year, drawing large crowds and a wide array of performers and sights to see.

The theme was Mother City, Mother Nature and each one of the floats reflected that in its own way.

There were butterflies, taxis, dancers, fire batons and so much more.

The Dancing with the Stars SA contestants were there and took part in a float along with KFM presenters Carl Wastie, Zoë Brown and Liezel Van Der Westhuizen.

