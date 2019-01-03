WATCH: Karlien van Jaarsveld's daughter 'plays' the keyboard like a little rockstar share this

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld shared a video clip of her daughter hitting the keys on a keyboard and it's adorable.

The 1-year-old is seen playfully bopping her head to the music, as she "plays" the instrument with her brother, Eliah.

Karlien said on Monday that her daughter was discharged from hospital, after being admitted on Friday. The singer cancelled several shows to be with her family following the incident.

"A little live entertainment for the new year. Thank you Elah and Eliah. Looks like daddy, bops her head like mommy," Karlien captioned the video.

We love the joy in Elah's face, and she clearly hit all the right notes with her mother's fans!

