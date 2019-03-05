WATCH LIVE: Babes Wodumo to break her silence with first press briefing share this

Cape Town - Gqom musician Bongekile Simelane, affectionately known as Babes Wodumo, is expected to brief the media on Tuesday after allegedly being assaulted by her long-term boyfriend, Mandla Maphumulo (Mampintsha).

This comes after video footage of a man, who appears to be musician Mampintsha, assaulting a woman, who appears to be Babes Wodumo, surfaced on social media on Monday.

Speaking to The Juice following the release of viral video, Babes Wodumo's sister Nonduh Simelane confirmed the authenticity of the viral video, saying: "It is very, very real."

When asked about Babes' well-being, she said: "She is doing okay, she is resting and she is safe."



According to Nonduh, Mampintsha has disappeared and his current whereabouts are still unknown.

Babes will break her silence and address the public at the media briefing.

The media briefing is expected to start at 10:00, but there might be a slight delay.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an inquiry docket into the alleged assault of "Gqom Queen" Babes Wodumo after video footage emerged showing her partner Mampintsha allegedly assaulting her.



