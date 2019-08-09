WATCH LIVE: One of these two ladies will be crowned Miss South Africa 2019 share this

Cape Town - Tamaryn Green will crown her successor at the Miss South Africa 2019 pageant, which will broadcast live on M-Net and Mzanzi Magic.

This year's event will broadcast live on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) from 17:00.

WATCH THE LIVE BROADCAST HERE:

UPDATE: Top 2: 1. Zozibini Tunzi 2. Sasha-Lee Olivier



UPDATE:

1. Zozibini Tunzi

2. Kgothatso Dithebe

3. Sasha-Lee Olivier

4. Eloïse van der Westhuizen

5. Nompumelelo Maduna

UPDATE:

17:29

The top 10 have been announced, and here they are:

1. Chuma Matsaluka

2. Sasha-Lee Olivier

3. Zozibini Tunzi

4. Kgothatso Dithebe

5. Eloïse van der Westhuizen

6. Loren Leigh Jenneker

7. Nompumelelo Maduna

8. Danielle Wallace

9. Sibabalwe (Siba) Gcilitshana

10. Errin Brits

There's close to R3-million in prize money and sponsorships up for grabs, with the winner walking away with R1-million in cash as well as other fabulous prizes.

The runner-up takes home R250 000 in cash, and all 16 finalists receive R25 000.

The brand-new Miss South Africa crown has been named Ubuhle Bethungo Lenkosazana, which means "beauty of the rainbow" in isiZulu and will be worn by this year's winner.

Buhle was created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter jewellers.

It weighs more than half a kilogram and is studded with 2 586 sparkling zirconia stones.



