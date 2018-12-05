WATCH: Lunga Shabalala shares epic moments from his safari getaway
Lunga Shabalala (Photo: Instagram/Lunga Shabalala)
Johannesburg - TV personality Lunga Shabalala got up close and personal to some of Africa's big cats while on safari.
The star shared a beautiful video of lion cubs playing and a massive leopard crossing his path. "You don't see this everyday," he captioned one post.
A clip that gave us chills was one of an adult lion letting out a loud roar while the presenter was on a night-time drive.
"What a way to spend a Monday," Lunga captioned the clip.
The star's close encounters are reminiscent of model Kerry McGregor's recent getaway in which she found a leopard lounging next to her private pool.
CHECK OUT SOME OF LUNGA'S VIDS HERE: