WATCH: Lunga Shabalala shares epic moments from his safari getaway

Johannesburg - TV personality Lunga Shabalala got up close and personal to some of Africa's big cats while on safari.

The star shared a beautiful video of lion cubs playing and a massive leopard crossing his path. "You don't see this everyday," he captioned one post.

A clip that gave us chills was one of an adult lion letting out a loud roar while the presenter was on a night-time drive.

"What a way to spend a Monday," Lunga captioned the clip.

The star's close encounters are reminiscent of model Kerry McGregor's recent getaway in which she found a leopard lounging next to her private pool.

