Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to a special welcome after hitting the right notes on 'America's Got Talent'

Cape Town - The Ndlovu Youth Choir are back on home soil after their journey on America's Got Talent sadly came to an end on Thursday.

For their final performance, the choir who hails from Limpopo gave a stirring tribute to Africa which made the continent's heart beam with pride!

Their moving performance sadly fell short, and the musical group was eliminated from the competition.

After six weeks away from home, the Ndlovu Youth Choir touched down in Johannesburg, receiving a heroes welcome from friends, family and supporters on Friday.

The international arrival gate was packed to the rafters with camera crews, and hundreds of supporters waiting to congratulate the group on a wonderful run on the show.

The atmosphere at OR Tambo was electric, as fans chanted joyous songs while holding up signs and balloons.





The Ndlovu Youth Choir who hails from a small town in the province have been performing together for ten years.



For many of the kids, this was their first time travelling to the US.



Choir director Ralf Schmitt shared that the kids come from one of the most impoverished communities and manage to uplift themselves.

