WATCH: Suzelle DIY and Marianne celebrate 100 episodes!

-TheJuice

Cape Town – The colourful and quirky online sensation, Suzelle DIY, is celebrating 100 episodes of her delightful and silly YouTube show.



It’s been four years of Suzelle entertaining us with her brilliant do-it-yourself hacks that have made life just a little bit easier for all of us.

From the iconic braai pie to the extravagant leopard print bread – there’s been some real gems on the channel that now boasts more than 142 000 subscribers.

And of course, let us not forget about Suzelle’s trusty sidekick, Marianne.

