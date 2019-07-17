WATCH: The Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to Johnny Clegg with rendition of 'Asimbonanga' share this

Cape Town - The Ndlovu Youth Choir has paid tribute to music legend Jonny Clegg with a rendition of 'Asimbonanga.'d

The South African music legend died on Tuesday at his home in Johannesburg

The choir from Limpopo had South Africans bursting with pride when they received four unanimous "yesses" from the America's Got Talent judges on the reality talent show.





Asimbonanga has been described as among "three of the most incredible songs" written by Johnny.

The explicit dedication of the song to Mandela, Biko, and others led to the band experiencing trouble with the police during Apartheid - their concerts were raided, and they were arrested repeatedly.

Asimbonanga was among several of his songs that were banned in South Africa.

