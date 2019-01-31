WATCH: This is how Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow met share this

Johannesburg – In a short clip shared on Instagram former Miss Universe and Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is seen with fiancé Tim Tebow as they chat about his Night to Shine campaign.

Night to Shine is an annual prom (school dance) experience organised by Tim's foundation for children with special needs.

Chatting about it in the clip, Demi says that the campaign is one of the things that brought them together.

"How we met is basically through Night to Shine. Although I've never attended a physical event, but that brought us together."

Captioning the post she added: "Can't wait to experience one of the things that brought Tim and I together. So excited to be part of this incredible celebration across the world!"

Demi and Tim got engaged in January and later celebrated at the "happiest place on earth" - Disney World.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE CLIP DEMI SHARED:




