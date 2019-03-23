WATCH: Trevor Noah asks fans to help keep The Daily Show on air in the US
2019-03-23 16:46
Trevor Noah. (Photo: AP)
Johannesburg – Millions of viewers across
the US could lose access to Trevor Noah's Daily
Show as satellite service DirecTV, owned by AT&T, plans to cut ties
with Comedy Central and up to 22 other Viacom channels.
In a video shared on social media, Trevor
addressed fans, asking them to challenge the decision by AT&T and keep
Comedy Central on air.
"AT&T-DirecTV might drop Comedy
Central and up to 22 other Viacom channels. They'll be shutting down your
access to all new episodes of your favourite shows. So, take action. Call
AT&T-DirecTV and let them know that you want Comedy Central so you can
watch The Daily Show," Trevor
prompts viewers in the clip.
A similar message can also be found on the
page of comedian Roy Wood Jnr who guest stars on The Daily Show as well.
And while many have backed Trevor, asking
AT&T to keep the channel alive on their service, the SA comedian has also
received a lot of negative comments on Twitter from those who appear to be
unhappy with the show, causing the star to trend on the social media platform.