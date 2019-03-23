WATCH: Trevor Noah asks fans to help keep The Daily Show on air in the US share this

Johannesburg – Millions of viewers across the US could lose access to Trevor Noah's Daily Show as satellite service DirecTV, owned by AT&T, plans to cut ties with Comedy Central and up to 22 other Viacom channels.

In a video shared on social media, Trevor addressed fans, asking them to challenge the decision by AT&T and keep Comedy Central on air.

"AT&T-DirecTV might drop Comedy Central and up to 22 other Viacom channels. They'll be shutting down your access to all new episodes of your favourite shows. So, take action. Call AT&T-DirecTV and let them know that you want Comedy Central so you can watch The Daily Show," Trevor prompts viewers in the clip.

A similar message can also be found on the page of comedian Roy Wood Jnr who guest stars on The Daily Show as well.

And while many have backed Trevor, asking AT&T to keep the channel alive on their service, the SA comedian has also received a lot of negative comments on Twitter from those who appear to be unhappy with the show, causing the star to trend on the social media platform.