WATCH: Trevor Noah gives his hilarious take on the royal wedding share this

Johannesburg – Performing to thousands of fans at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday, Trevor Noah took some time to give his views on the royal wedding.

The comedian got straight down to business, touching on the media attention Meghan Markle had been receiving on the days leading up to the wedding, and joking about the star being referred to as “not the typical royal”.

Trevor also had the audience in stitches when he spoke about the attention the wedding received for the number of black people in attendance. “If it was a real black wedding it would not have ended,” he teased at one point.

WATCH IT HERE:



