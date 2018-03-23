WATCH: Trevor Noah recalls collecting water as a child in SA share this

Johannesburg – Celebrating World Water Day on Thursday, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took a walk down memory lane, sharing stories with his guests about what it was like having to collect water as a child in South Africa.

The comedian remembered having to push a wheelbarrow to collect water in large barrels whenever he visited his cousins.

“My cousin would wake me up at like 05:00. I’d be like: ‘Dude, what are you doing?’. He’s like: ‘We got to get water.’ And I’m like: ‘What?’,” Trevor explained, adding that it was fun pushing the wheelbarrow, right up until you had to fill the drums with water, then it was a different story.

Watch the clip below:



