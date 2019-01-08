WATCH: Trevor Noah’s biltong almost got him in serious trouble and here’s why share this

Cape Town – South African comedian and host Trevor Noah loves biltong and tried to take it back to America with him after visiting the country of his birth, but things didn’t go as planned.

In an insert on The Daily Show, Trevor spoke about how – on his recent trip back to The States from SA – he tried to bring some of the cured meat through airport customs but upon seeing signs up that he couldn’t take it into the country, he tried to eat all of his biltong right there and then…Over a bin.

He explained, “But I didn’t even realise how shady I looked, because I went to a trash can and ate it over the trash can.”

