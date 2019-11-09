WATCH: Xolani Gwala laid to rest in his hometown share this

Cape Town - Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala will be laid to rest in his hometown, Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

The radio personality died on 1 November.

He succumbed to cancer at the age of 44 after making his diagnosis public in 2017.

News of the veteran broadcaster's death made headlines across the country with many reflecting on his long and illustrious career.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special provincial funeral in honour of the celebrated broadcaster on Friday. The President also instructed that the flag be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH THE FUNERAL PROCEEDINGS HERE:





(Compiled by Graye Morkel)