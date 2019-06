WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu shows American stars how to Vosho and Gwara Gwara share this

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu showed off her dance moves to American TV sensation the Street Outlaws.

To much laughter and cheer, she gave them a brief learning session on how to Vosho and Gwara Gwara at the hip Chesterville shisanyama Cafe Skyzer in Durban.

The Street Outlaws are in South Africa for the launch of VP Race Fuels at the Gas Motorshow happening this weekend.