We’ve got the scoop: Bonang is moving to New York, releasing a new doccie, and promising an international twist on her hit reality show

Johannesburg – At an exclusive event in Johannesburg on Tuesday Bonang Matheba hosted a few members of the media, giving us a cocktail making masterclass along with cognac brand Courvoisier.

Guests were treated to the star’s personalised cocktail called Fleur de Courvoisier, which she says includes some of her favourite flavours. "I’m a big fan of flowers. I’m a big fan of pink. I’m a big fan of champagne, rose water and rose liqueur. So I thought how am I going to mix all of that and make something that I love that’s tasty," the TV personality told The Juice as we moved away from the party for a short chat.

Recalling one of her highlights for 2018, Bonang says getting to travel to New York for Fashion Week alongside David Tlale and Anatii was a big one for her. "I was able to see all my favourite people in New York. I set up house there because I’m moving there for a couple of weeks, so it was lovely."

Yes, the star says her plan for 2019 includes setting up shop in The Big Apple. And the best part? Fans will get a glimpse into her life in the States in the third season of her reality show Being Bonang.

"Season three has a lot of Bonang the business and a lot of my international work. So you’re going to see my friends in Nigeria, I’m going to London and Los Angeles, you get to see my life there. I’m moving to a new apartment in New York so that’s going to be fun. I get to do a lot of red-carpet events in America, so it’s jam packed," she explained.

Aside from launching the third season of her show in 2019, Bonang will also be releasing her very first film, a documentary called Public Figure, which she both starred in and produced.

She explained the concept behind the movie: "It’s a documentary about the pros and cons of social media and the addiction, and how people have either started lives, jobs and new careers on social media, but also the negative impacts that social media has."

According to Bonang the doccie follows the lives of influencers from around the world, and also includes chats with Denzel Washington and a few other celebrities.

The movie is set to make its film festival debut in March at the Manchester Film Festival. "I think as a first-time executive producer for a movie that you’re doing, you’re starring in it and producing, to just go to a film festival is unreal."