Widow of Bles Bridges responds to Chris Chameleon’s fatherhood Facebook post share this

UPDATE: Sunette Bridges on Chris Chameleon’s fatherhood Facebook post: ‘It’s like a punch you didn’t see coming’

Cape Town – Leonie Bridges, the widow of popular 1980s lounge singer Bles Bridges, on Sunday responded to a mysterious Facebook post made by local singer Chris Chameleon.



In the post, that has since gone viral, Chris hints that Bles might be his father. While he never refers to him by name he ends the post with an album cover of Bles and expresses his dislike for celebrities who impregnate women and then don't take responsibility.

"I have had my own dark secret for years,” he writes while later adding: "But worst of all is when you get teased about looking like somebody famous, while you carry the embarrassing truth in your heart all by yourself." (Read more here)

In a text message to Netwerk24, Leonie writes: "Even if it were true…then what? How will we ever know?" She also questions the motive behind Chris’ post. (Read more here)

Channel24 reached out to Chris’ team for comment and clarity about the post but has not received any feedback.

Bles’ son, Victor, told Maroela Media that he had no knowledge of Chris being his father’s son. He encouraged Chris to do a blood test to prove it.

Bles was a controversial figure in the late 20th century, who had a much publicised affair with Marietjie van Heerden. Tabloid magazine Huisgenoot published a photo feature of the couple on holiday in Mauritius while he was still married to his wife, Leonie.

On 24 March 2000, Bles died in a car crash on his way home from a performance. Leonie sustained serious injuries.

(Bles Bridges with his mistress Marietjie van Heerden in Mauritius. Photo: Gallo Images)

share this