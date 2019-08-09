YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and on TV - here's how you can watch the Miss SA pageant tonight share this

Johannesburg – The 61st Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Friday, and if you're not one of the lucky few to watch the show live at the Sun Arena in Pretoria there's no need to stress, you can still catch the competition on the go or from the comfort of your own home.

Here's where you can tune in:

On the move:

If you're planning a trip, whether to the mall or out of the country, but your #FOMO is already getting the better of you, we've got you covered.

The Miss South Africa pageant can be streamed live internationally via the organisation's YouTube channel. The stream starts at 17:00.

Searching for some pre-show content? Keep up with Enhle Mbali as she takes over the red carpet via the Miss SA Facebook and Instagram pages from 14:00 to 16:00.

At home:

Staying home to watch the pageant? Why not make an event of it?

You can watch the competition straight from the comfort of your couch with friends and family as it airs live on M-Net (DStv 101) and Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) from 17:00.

The Miss South Africa pageant takes place on Friday 9 August. One of 16 lucky ladies walk away with the prestigious title as well as R3 million in prizes and sponsorship deals.



