Zodwa Wabantu undergoes vaginal rejuvenation surgery and shares experience on Instagram

Cape Town - Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu underwent vaginal rejuvenation surgery and decided to share her experience from inside the treatment room.

Zodwa, who regularly shares her beauty regime, and cosmetic treatments with her fans, also recently had a vampire facial done, made famous by Kim Kardashian.

While wearing a hospital gown, Zodwa undergoes the process while a medical practitioner explains the procedure.

She also talks to the medical practitioner about her experience and why women would consider having the procedure done.

Another popular procedure in Hollywood, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about enjoying the benefits of vaginal rejuvenation.

Channel24 reached out to Zodwa for comment on the procedure, but she did not respond at the time of publishing.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE: