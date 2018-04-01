Suzelle DIY: Marianne speaks!

Cape Town – YouTube fans of the queen of DIY were quick to click when in her latest video Suzelle DIY exclaimed: “Marianne Speaks!”
But few remembered the date – 1 April. Also known as April Fool’s Day.
Sneaky Suzelle got us good and even though Marianne is yet to say a word, the video is actually really fun to watch!
WATCH IT HERE:
Remember when we were introduced to Marianne's family? Check that episode out here!
{{item.description}} Read More »
PretoriaCity Press
Cape TownTumaini ConsultingR300 000.00 - R340 000.00 Per Year
PretoriaTumaini ConsultingR280 000.00 - R350 000.00 Per Year
Apartments / FlatsR 7 500
Apartments / FlatsR 895 000
TownhousesR 615 500