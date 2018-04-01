In partnership with

Suzelle DIY: Marianne speaks!

2018-04-01 09:04
 
Suzelle DIY's bestie Marianne

Cape Town – YouTube fans of the queen of DIY were quick to click when in her latest video Suzelle DIY exclaimed: “Marianne Speaks!”

But few remembered the date – 1 April. Also known as April Fool’s Day.

Sneaky Suzelle got us good and even though Marianne is yet to say a word, the video is actually really fun to watch!

WATCH IT HERE:

Remember when we were introduced to Marianne's family? Check that episode out here!

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sakina Kamwendo knew her time was up - SABC clarifies spat Furore after SAfm radio host Sakina Kamwendo's final morning show gets pulled off air halfway through Riaan Cruywagen ends his TV news anchor career as he quietly exits kykNET Verslag He'll be back: Arnold Schwarzenegger resting after emergency heart surgery Photos of Chris Brown with his hands around a woman’s neck raises eyebrows
Zachary Quinto tried to order a drink at Starbucks with a fake name and totally failed Can you believe these local stars are over 40? We’re going to Coachella 2018 and these are the 13 acts we're amped to watch live! Frankie Shaw gives us the inside scoop on her popular new TV show about being a single mom Shirtless! Laughing! Doing makeup! We take an exclusive look behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars SA
NEXT ON CHANNELX

A look at the Super Bowl ads that have been released so far...

2018-01-31 14:27
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 