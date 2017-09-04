Angelina Jolie may be single but she is not enjoying it

Cape Town – Angelina Jolie has opened up about her separation with Brad Pitt, this time talking about being single again.



The director/activist is currently promoting her Netflix film, At First They Killed My Father however she admits, it’s not easy to avoid talking about her personal life.



In an interview the The Telegraph, Angie admitted to being nervous about promoting the film. She said: “It’s not easy. I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past.”

Angie then proceeds to reveal that she has had a difficult year, adding that being single is not something she wanted.

“It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard. Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together, but really I am just trying to get through my days.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad on 19 September 2016, after 12 years together. In August reports said the divorce had been put on hold.

Once again Angie pointed out however, that the kids are her and Brad’s main priority.

When speaking of how they are coping, Angie said she was moved by how they have helped one another.

“It’s been so moving to see how much they have helped each other and how much they have helped me. They have really come into their own and they are finding themselves and their voices.



Angie added that it brings her so much peace knowing they will have each other forever.

She said: “I know that they will have each other for life and it gives me great peace to know the day I pass away that they will take care of each other.”

And their support shows.

Angie and Brad’s six kids – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9 – joined their mom at the Telluride film festival in Colorado for premiere of At First They Killed My Father.

