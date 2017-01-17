WATCH: Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller share embarrassing memories of their parents

Cape Town – Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller sharing embarrassing stories about their parents is so relatable!

The duo appeared on The Graham Norton Show and got to talking about the time they took their parents to an awards show.

Sienna took her father to the Oscars in 2015 – the year American Sniper in which she stars was nominated.

When asked by Graham if she was tempted to ditch her old man to go to the after party, Sienna very proudly replied, “No he came along till five in the AM, dancing at Guy Oseary’s house next to John Travolta.”

Ben’s embarrassing story was a little different.

Remembering the time he and his bestie Matt Damon took their moms to the Oscars in 1998, Ben said, “We took our moms, which only fuelled rumours of our sexuality.”

He continued, “At the Oscars they put big name placards on the chairs and my mom was obsessed by that. And went around taking pictures of all the... And I was like you know that’s not the real Jack Nicholson.

“She enjoyed her time.”

Watch the video here:

Ben and Sienna are currently promoting their latest film, Live By Night.

Channel24 flew to London to attend the European premiere and to interview the stars in a South African exclusive sitdown interview to be published later this month.

Watch a video of what happened on the red carpet:

(Photos: Getty Images)

